Scary Video Shows Stand Filled With Fans Collapsing At A Soccer Game In India

In a terrifying scene at an Indian soccer game, a stand filled with fans collapsed injuring more than 100 people, six seriously, according to The Telegraph.

The stand collapsed before a game between Saban Kottakkal and Mohammadans Mouval. Heavy rain is thought to be the cause, making the wooden stands moist and unable to hold the weight of the spectators.

The stand collapses at about the :30 second mark (video via Deadspin):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.