Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Deliver Letterman's 'Top 10' List

It has become an annual tradition for 10 of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue models to deliver the Late Show’s “Top 10” list. This year’s list, “Questions on the application to become a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model,” included Katherine Webb joking about Brent Musburger’s reaction to her at the BCS Championship game. And oh yeah, covergirl Kate Upton was on hand also…

