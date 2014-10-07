VIDEO: Spectators In Miracle Escape From Chilling Crash In Italian Rally

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

If Italy doesn’t already have a Patron Saint of Rally Car Racing Spectators, then they’ll be getting one after this spectacular crash at the Jolly Rally in Valle d’Aosta in the country’s north over the weekend.

Renault Clio driver Piero Scavone and navigator Diego D’Hérin didn’t make the corner, slamming into the embankment, flipping and rolling over around a dozen spectators watching the race. In an astonishing miracle, one ton of high-speed metal missed landing on them by inches.

No spectators were injured, although Italy’s La Repubblica says some were treated for shock, while Scavone and Diego D’Herin were treated for minor injuries.

