One Spectator Is Tired Of Aly Raisman's Parents Cheering For Their Daughter

One of the more entertaining sideshows in the Olympics has been the intensity of Aly Raisman’s parents throughout the Olympic gymnastics competitions. So when Raisman completed her gold medal-winning performance in the floor exercise yesterday, you can imagine that her parents were going to have an over-the-top reaction.



It was, and it was too much for the older gentleman sitting behind them, who appeared to have enough and just wanted Raisman’s dad to sit down already…

Photo: NBC Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.