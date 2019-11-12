Video: SpaceX successfully launched 60 Starlink satellites into orbit as part of Elon Musk's high-speed internet plan

SpaceX Sixty Starlink satellites were launched into space on Monday.

SpaceX launched 60 of its Starlink satellites into space on Monday.

The satellites were carried into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Starlink is SpaceX’s ambitious project to station a network of almost 12,000 satellites above the Earth to provide remote parts of the world with fast internet.

Elon Musk is one step closer to his goal of stationing a network of 12,000 satellites in orbit above Earth.

On Monday SpaceX successfully launched 60 of its Starlink satellites into orbit. This is what the satellites looked like before they were loaded onto the rocket.

Team is go for launch of 60 Starlink sats tomorrow—heaviest payload to date, first re-flight of a fairing, and first Falcon 9 to fly a fourth mission. Watching 1 sat that may not orbit raise; if not, 100% of its components will quickly burn up in Earth’s atmosphere pic.twitter.com/OrI8L0ntFK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2019

They were carried into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which took off at 14:56 UTC from a launchpad in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Once it was at an altitude of 280 km (174 miles) the rocket deployed the satellites.

Successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed! pic.twitter.com/bpBqO9oYR3 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2019

The stated aim of SpaceX’s Starlink project is to create a network of nearly 12,000 satellites to bring high-speed internet to remote and rural parts of the world.

After sending the satellites adrift the Falcon 9 rocket successfully landed on a landing pad out in the Atlantic ocean.

Falcon 9 first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship – the fourth launch and landing of this booster pic.twitter.com/qQvH7pwMDO — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 11, 2019

Although the original plans for Starlink listed just under 12,000 satellites, Space News reported last month that the company applied to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for permission to launch an additional 30,000.

