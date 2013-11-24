Southampton Keeper Gave Up One Of The Most Embarrassing Goals You Will Ever See

After a teammate played the ball back to Southampton Keeper Artur Boruc, he appeared to temporarily lose his mind as he tried to get fancy with the ball, eventually giving it up to Olivier Giroud for an easy goal.

This goal was especially devastating for Southampton who currently sit in third place in the English Premier League table, just three points behind Arsenal. Here is a GIF of the goal. The full video can be seen below (via NBC Sports Network)…



Full video…

