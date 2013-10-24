VIDEO: Someone Used A Drone To Film The Fire At Lithgow From The Sky

A drone has been used to film amazing footage of the fire at Lithgow in the Blue Mountains.

This footage was posted to YouTube by user CiviDrones

The State Mine fire at Lithgow was one of the biggest blazes that have been ravaging New South Wales since last Thursday.

A Rural Fire Service investigation has confirmed it was started by a live-fire military exercise.

It has claimed three homes, though crews have it under control. It is currently on watch-and-act status.

