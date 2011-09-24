WATCH: Solyndra Execs Refuse To Explain Why They Left Taxpayers On The Hook For Millions

Photo: AP

Solyndra executives invoked their Fifth Amendment rights this afternoon as Republicans demanded answers about their company’s spectacular financial collapse.The two executives — CEO Brian Harrison and CFO W.G. Stover Jr. — had previously said they would answer questions posed by members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.



But called before a Congressional committee today to explain how their company took $534 million loan from the government and then went bankrupt, Harrison and Stover repeatedly refused to answer questions, declaring their right to avoid self-incrimination.

Undeterred, Republicans on the investigative panel for the House Energy and Commerce Committee demanded the executives explain how they plan to pay back American taxpayers.

“Let me just warn you and the other folks involved in this taxpayer rip-off,” Committee Chair Fred Upton told the execs. “We’re not done. No we’re not.”

Video below.

