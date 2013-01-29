A Runaway Snowmobile Injured An X-Games Spectator After An Inexperienced Rider Lost Control

Jackson Strong, a freestyle motorcycle competitor, entered the freestyle snowmobile competition at the X Games despite just almost no experience on a snowmobile and the results were disastrous. In an attempt to complete a trick he made popular on a motorcycle, Strong lost control of his snowmobile which then ran of course and hit a 13-year-old spectator.



According to ESPN, the Australian had a total of four hours of experience on a snowmobile. And when he wrecked, the throttle on the snowmobile stuck causing it to run off course and into a crowd of spectators. Strong was apparently not wearing the safety chord (possibly intentionally, due to the type of trick being attempted) which should shut the snowmobile down when the rider falls off.

The crash comes at the 0:50 mark of the video. The key replay can be seen in the GIF below (via ESPN)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video



[image url="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8351/8422625868_28043ca75a_o.gif" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.