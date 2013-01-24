Sloane Stephens Loses After Controversial Timeout At Australian Open

American teenage sensation Sloane Stephens fought back in her semifinal match against defending champion Victoria Azarenka, and was one game away from evening the second set at five games apiece. But just before Stephens was set to serve to even the second set, Azarenka took a double-injury timeout for an apparent rib injury and a knee injury.



The break for a double-injury gave Azarenka 10 minutes to gain her composure as she rallied to win the match. But after the contest, when asked why she took the double-injury timeout, Azarenka said “I couldn’t breath.”

So according to Azarenka, she took a 10 minute break for what sounded like a panic attack, something that is not allowed in the rule book. And while Stephens will have other opportunities at winning a grand slam event, it sure seems like she got screwed in this one…

