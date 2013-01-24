After A Huge Win, Sloane Stephens Shows Why She Is The Next American Tennis Superstar

Sloane Stephens upset her good friend, Serena Williams, at the Australian Open to advance to her first semifinal in a grand slam event. And while the 19-year-old’s win was impressive, it was after the match when we see why she is destined to be the next American tennis superstar.



Below is Stephens’ post-match interview with ESPN. And you can see she just has one of those personalities that is going to be an endorsement goldmine. She even displays some social media-savvy, noting at the end that she hopes the win will help her get more followers on Twitter. And indeed, her follower count doubled in the first 10 hours after the match.

Add on top of that what appears to be a bright future on the court, and the possibilities are endless…

