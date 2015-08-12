VIDEO: 'Sky Ladder' is one the most spectacular fireworks displays you'll ever see

Picture: Cai Guoqiang/YouTube

One of the most spectacular fireworks display you’ll see took 11 years to get right.

Chinese artist Cai Guoqiang finally got his “Sky Ladder” to climb a spectacular 503 metres into the air in Quanzhou, southeastern China.

It went off with a bang in June, but video of the incredible display is getting a lot of love right now on YouTube.

For 80 seconds, fire appeared to climb into the sky, but it was actually burning up a ladder made of metal wire, covered with gunpowder and attached to a hot air balloon.

Cai first tried to pull off the Sky Ladder in 1994, but was thwarted by high winds. His second attempt was in 2001 when Shanghai hosted the APEC summit, but airspace was suddenly restricted due to the 9/11 attacks.

He’s been busy enough, though. Cai was director of Visual and Special Effects for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

In 2004, he was commissioned for a couple of installations at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, which were then shown at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2008. Here’s one involving 40,000 skyrockets:

And here’s a more recent installation he pulled off in Doha in December, 2001, “Triangle”, as part of a solo exhibition featuring some 30 pieces and nine videos:

