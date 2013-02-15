Skier Does Backflip Despite Being Chased By An Avalanche He Caused

Sverre Liliequist was recently competing in the Swatch Skiers Cup, a freestyle skiing competition. And during one of his runs, he triggered an avalanche. Instead of panicking, Liliequist actually did a back-flip off of one ridge and then out-raced the avalanche to the finish line.



Of course, any athlete who competes in a “freestyle” competition has to be a little nuts. But it is still amazing to see video showing just how nuts some of these athletes can be. You can see the avalanche start at the 0:54 mark of the video…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

