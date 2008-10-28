Video Site Revision3 Ends Three Shows, Two Distribution Deals

Web video site Revision3 — which shares founders and investors with Digg — is cutting costs by dropping three of its underperforming shows and two distribution deals.



Gone from Revision3’s lineup: Photoshop show “Pixel Perfect”; “Pop Siren,” a tech show for women; and “Internet Superstar,” a Web culture show. ‘Siren’ and ‘Superstar’ “had great promise, but never really found their audience,” Revision3 CEO Jim Louderback says on the company’s blog.

Revision3 will also stop syndicating “Epic Fu,” another Web culture show; and “Wine Library,” a cut-down edition of Wine Library TV, a wine show hosted by Internet wine star Gary Vaynerchuk (pictured).

“Even though we’re sad to see these shows end on Revision3, in today’s economic climate it’s essential for us to focus on what we do best, and where the best opportunity for success lie,” Louderback writes.

