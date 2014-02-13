Video Shows The Moment A Sinkhole Swallowed A Bunch Of Classic Corvettes

Early Wednesday morning, a sinkhole opened under the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Ky, swallowing eight classic cars. No humans were hurt.

The museum has released security footage that shows the Earth stealing some of mankind’s best creations. The first chunk of floor disappears about 13 seconds into the video, and things get crazy after 30 seconds in:

These are the damaged cars:

1993 ZR-1 Spyder

2009 ZR1 Blue Devil

1962 black Corvette

1984 PPG Pace Car

1992 White 1 Millionth Corvette

1993 Ruby Red 40th Anniversary Corvette

2001 Mallett Hammer Z06 Corvette

2009 white 1.5 Millionth Corvette.

And here’s a photo from a few hours later, courtesy of the museum:

