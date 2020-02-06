Simone Biles' new vault has never been attempted by a woman in international competition — and it looks she'll use it at the Tokyo Olympics

REUTERS/Brian Snyder Simone Biles’ new Yurchenko double pike vault features a back handspring onto the vault and two full piked backflips on the dismount.

Simone Biles has proven time and time again that she is light-years ahead of her gymnastics contemporaries.

Heading into the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, the 22-year-old appears ready not only to once again dominate the competition but to do so in unprecedented fashion.

In a video posted to her Twitter account on Monday, Biles completes a Yurchenko double-pike vault into a foam pit.

The impressive move – which involves a roundoff into the springboard, a back handspring onto the vault, and a piked double backflip on the dismount – has never been attempted by a woman in international competition.

Simone Biles has long been in a league of her own, but it looks like she’ll be pulling out all the stops for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old, who won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, posted a video of herself that indicates that she’s ready not only to once again dominate the competition but to do so in unprecedented fashion.

The clip – which Biles posted on her Twitter with the caption “2020 ?????????????” – shows Biles completing a Yurchenko double pike vault before tumbling into a foam pit.

When the clip is slowed down, it’s easier to grasp the magnitude of the feat.

The impressive move – named in part for Russian gymnast Natalia Yurchenko – involves a roundoff into the springboard, a back handspring onto the vault, and a piked double backflip on the dismount. According to Blythe Lawrence of Rocker Gymnastics, a Yurchenko double-flipping vault has never even been attempted before by a woman in international competition.

And from the looks of it, Biles could take the move to solid ground whenever she wants – her feet were the first part of her body to contact the foam pit after two full rotations in the air.

Fans will get a better taste of what Biles is bringing to the mats this time around when she competes at the US Olympic Team Trials in St. Louis June 25-28. Until then, we’ll have to settle for more jaw-dropping videos posted to social media.

