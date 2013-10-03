VIDEO: Alleged Silk Road Founder Recounts Doing Psychedelic Drugs With His First Love

Alleged Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht basically told his life story to his best friend Rene Pinnell late last year, who then uploaded it to YouTube.

Ulbricht spoke about not feeling very cool in middle school and high school, his thoughts on the Internet, and even his first love.

When alleged Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht was in college, he met his first love, Ulbricht said in an interview last year. The first thing he noticed about her, he says, were her breasts.

“The first time we really hung out, we did some sort of psychadelic drug,” Ulbricht said. “I think it was AMT, which at the time, was legal.”

While they were hanging out on AMT, they got into some pretty deep conversations about her relationship with her then-boyfriend.

“From that point on, I think she kind of saw me as an upgrade,” Ulbricht said.

See it for yourself:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

