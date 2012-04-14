Sidney Crosby Needed Just 15 Seconds To Score The First Goal For The Penguins In Game Two

If the Pittsburgh Penguins are going to advance past their hated rival, the Philadelphia Flyers, in the first round of the NHL playoffs, they will need Sidney Crosby playing at his best.



And in game two, with the Penguins trailing 1-0 in the series, Crosby needed only 15 seconds to show how good he can be. Unfortunately for the Penguins, it wasn’t enough, as they fell 8-5.

Amazingly, this isn’t even close to being an NHL playoff record. In 1972, Don Kozak of the L.A. Kings needed just six seconds to score on the Boston Bruins.

Here’s the video of Crosby’s goal…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

