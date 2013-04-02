Sidney Crosby Lost Several Teeth And Needed Jaw Surgery After Being Hit By A Puck

Sidney Crosby has only played 60 games in a season twice in the last five. While this season was shortened because of the lockout, Crosby is once again out indefinitely after being hit in the face with a puck.



The injury occurred when a slap shot by a teammate was deflected by a defender’s stick. Crosby, who leads the NHL in scoring, immediately fell to the ground, leaving a pool of blood on the ice. Crosby suffered a broken jaw and lost several teeth requiring jaw surgery and some extensive dental work.

If there is good news for the Penguins and hockey fans, it is that the team says Crosby has not shown any signs of a concussion. Crosby has missed a significant portion of each of the last two seasons as a result of concussions. Here’s the video (via Root Sports)…

