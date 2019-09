Every season, Iowa and Minnesota play for a trophy called “Floyd of Rosedale.” It is a bronze pig. And as the Hawkeyes were closing in on the victory that would return Floyd to the state of Iowa, ESPN’s sideline reporter, Lewis Johnson, decided to interview the pig.



Yes, that happened…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

