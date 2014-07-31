Insane Video Shows 2 Women Almost Being Run Over By A Train

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

There are all sorts of good reasons to never, ever walk on railroad tracks. As you can see from the Associated Press video above, the chance that you’ll be trapped on an 80-foot bridge with a coal train bearing down on you is one of them.

The women in the video ducked beneath the train (whose engineer had engaged its emergency brakes) and allowed it to roll above them. Leaping off a bridge this high is not advisable, so the women’s decision probably saved their lives.

According to Newsday, the mishap is being investigated by Indiana authorities, and the women may be “prosecuted for criminal trespass.”

