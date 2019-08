The tallest US president was Abraham Lincoln at 6’4″. The shortest was Benjamin Harrison at 5’6″. Donald Trump is 6’3″ and Barack Obama is 6’1″. This infographic ranks all 45 US presidents by order of height, from tallest to shortest.

