Video Shows Blitzkrieg Bust Of Ukrainian Gangster Crew

This video shows what appears to be a criminal crew (or just some folks doing their best Sopranos impression) approaching their vehicles, possibly following a meeting.



Just as they’re about to mount up, a blitz of Ukrainian police cars tear up on to the scene. Then police in ski masks jump out, shots are fired, everyone is on the ground.

Later, the videographer is down near the action, watching the mayhem take place.

The word “police” in Ukrainian is clearly visible on the backs of the policemen.

Ukraine is home to some of the most renowned Russian, Ukrainian, and prison organised crime syndicates in the world.

Check it out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.