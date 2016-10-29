Video shows Donald Trump humiliating Jennifer Hawkins before an audience

A video taken in 2011 has surfaced of Donald Trump joking that former Miss Universe Jennifer Hawkins is “not very bright” in front of a crowd of thousands before grabbing and kissing her.

The video, unearthed by the Huffington Post, showed a corporate speech Trump gave in Sydney, Australia in which he called Hawkins to the stage to demonstrate a point about using revenge to succeed in business.

He first explained to the audience that he had been angry with Hawkins because he thought she had declined to introduce him at the event.

“I’ll give you an example: Jennifer Hawkins. Where’s Jennifer? Where’s she sitting? Get over here, Jennifer,” Trump said. “This is about getting even.”

Hawkins, laughing, explained there was a “miscommunication with her management.”

“Of course I wanted to come here,” she said.

Trump continued: “I was actually going to get up and tell you that Jennifer is a beautiful girl on the outside, but she’s not very bright. That wouldn’t have been true, but I would have said it anyway.”

He then explained, using a sexual pun, that Hawkins attended the event after all.

“You know what? She came tonight. She came — came, she came, she came,” he said, adding that “they have some filthy minds in Australia” after the audience laughed.

Trump then put his arm around Hawkins’ waist and kissed her, as she turned her head and put her forearm against his chest to push him away.

Hawkins has not commented on the video, and has refused in the past to answer questions about Trump.

The video followed several weeks of sexual misconduct accusations levied against Trump. Women started coming forward after a 2005 video surfaced of Trump boasting about grabbing and kissing women without their consent.

Trump has denied the allegations and said he will sue his accusers after the election.

