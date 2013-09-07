Virgin Galactic Video Shows Tail View Of Spaceship Test Flight

Virgin Galactic just passed another milestone.

From Fox News:

A Virgin Galactic spaceship meant to shuttle tourists into space blasted through the sound barrier in its latest supersonic test flight Thursday, soaring to 69,000 feet above the planet and reaching a maximum speed of Mach 1.43 before drifting back safely to Earth.

Started in 2004, Galactic is the space-bound side of Sir Richard Branson’s juggernaut travel company Virgin Airlines.

Galactic’s goal is to provide space flights for $US200,000 a pop to regular, everyday earthlings who want to see what’s usually reserved for highly trained astronauts.

Watch:

