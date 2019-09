The South Korean Coast Guard has released footage of captain Lee Joon-seok fleeing the doomed passenger ferry as it sank in coastal waters on April 16, killing about 300 people.

Lee, wearing a sweater and underpants, can be seen leaping from the sinking ferry and onto a rescue boat.

