LEAKED: These may be the first real photos of Samsung's Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge

Lewis Hilsenteger of YouTube channel Unbox Therapy claims to have gotten his hands on images of Samsung’s newest smartphones just days before they’re expected to be announced.

The phones look legitimate — we won’t know until Samsung holds its press event on March 1 — but the images appear to be the clearest we’ve seen yet.

Hilsenteger didn’t say exactly how he got the images, but they’re high-resolution photos of fully assembled phones. Previous leaks have shown components that are believed to be part of the device and renderings.

Here’s what the camera will supposedly look like. Hilsenteger says it has a larger aperture so that it can take better photos in low light.

And here’s the alleged Galaxy S6 Edge. It looks almost identical to the Galaxy S6, except for its slightly curved edges.

As previous rumours have suggested, Hilsenteger says the phone will come with glass on the front and back and will feature a metal frame. If Hilsenteger’s information is legitimate, it seems like the S6 will be much different than Samsung’s other phones in terms of design — he says the back won’t be removeable, there won’t be an SD card slot, and it won’t be water resistant.

Check out the full video from Unbox Therapy below.

