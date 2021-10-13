Video shows protesters banging on door of Brian Laundrie’s family home, shouting ‘dirty Laundries’ following Petito autopsy results

Apparent protesters were seen banging on the door of Brian Laundrie’s family home in North Port, Florida on October 12. Fox News

Two apparent angry protesters showed up at the Florida family home of missing Brian Laundrie Tuesday night.

They banged on the door and shouted “come on, dirty Laundries,” according to Fox News footage.

Earlier Tuesday, a coroner revealed that Laundrie’s fiancée, Gabby Petito, died of manual strangulation.

Two apparent angry protesters showed up at the Florida family home of Brian Laundrie Tuesday night, banging on the door and shouting “come on, dirty Laundries,” following a coroner’s ruling that the man’s fiancée, Gabby Petito, was strangled to death, video shows.

In the footage taken by Fox News, the pair can be seen on the property of the North Port home where now-missing Laundrie – the sole person of interest in the disappearance and death of Petito – lived with his parents and Petito.

“Come on, you guys like to strangle people,” a man was heard shouting after banging on the door, according to the video.

He added, “It’s time to wake up and face the consequences,” the clip shows.

According to Fox News, the two people also demanded that Laundrie’s parents “speak up soon.”

Once they left the property, Laundrie’s father, Chris, appeared to lock the front door, the news outlet reported.

Police arrived at the home shortly after, according to Fox News.

Earlier Tuesday, a Wyoming coroner revealed that 22-year-old Petito – who went missing while on a summer cross-country road trip out West with Laundrie – died by manual strangulation.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue told reporters that Petito’s body had been “out in the wilderness for three to four weeks” before it was found on September 19 at a remote campsite in Wyoming.

Authorities have said that Laundrie returned home on September 1 with the van the couple had been traveling in but without Petito.

His parents reported him missing to Florida police on September 17, first telling investigators he went out for a hike on September 14 to a nearby nature reserve, and later changed their story to say their 23-year-old son went to the preserve on September 13.

Laundrie remains the subject of an FBI-led manhunt and his parents have not yet spoken publicly about the case, only releasing statements through the family attorney.