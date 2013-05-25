Terrifying Video Will Make You Fully Appreciate The Destructive Power Of The Moore, Oklahoma Tornado

The video below is intense showing the first 10 minutes of the more than 40-minute run of the giant Moore, Oklahoma EF5 tornado that hit on Monday, May 20. The damage of the storm covered 17 miles, reached up to 1.3 miles wide, and killed 24 people.



Here’s what the video uploaders say about it:

Raw footage of Fast Unit 70’s (Chance Coldiron & Justin Cox) coverage of the Moore tornado that was used by KOCO5 during the event on May 20th, 2013. We watched as the tornado formed in front of us and rapidly intensified then moved across highway 37 in Newcastle, OK. Then the tornado continued to intensify as it tracked across the Canadian River and the interstate 44 bridge. The monster tornado was filmed from close range off the I-44 bridge north of Newcastle as it was headed for Moore.

The video is 10 minutes long, but you will want to watch it all. The tornado forms about a minute in, and really gets going around 2:20, becoming really violent at about 5 minutes in.



