New video of the immediate aftermath of the crash landing of Asiana Flight 214 has emerged.



In the video, posted to YouTube by user PWNDTROLL, you can see the emergency chutes on the left side of the plane activate, and within a few seconds, passengers begin to slide out and sprint away from the scene.

Watch:

