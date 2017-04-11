People are outraged by this shocking video showing a passenger forcibly dragged off a United Airlines plane

A passenger was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight by law enforcement on Sunday after refusing to give up his seat.

According to a person who says they were on the flight, the airline needed room on the overbooked aircraft to reposition crew for another flight. But when it couldn’t find enough volunteers, even after offering $US800, the airline selected the man, who is a doctor, and several other passengers to deplane.

The video quickly made its way around the internet and social media.

In a statement to Business Insider, United Airlines said:

“Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologise for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”

