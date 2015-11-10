This video shows a Palestinian woman trying to stab an Israeli guard with a giant knife

This chilling footage shows a woman pulling a giant knife from her purse, and attempting to stab an Israeli guard in broad daylight.

The guard suffered minor injuries, and the woman was shot and wounded. She’s listed in serious condition.

The woman was allegedly trying to enter an Israeli settlement in the West Bank before pulling a knife on the unsuspecting guard, who was checking her papers.

“She was tense, looking around [as though] she was unfamiliar with the place,” the guard told the Algemeiner Journal. “So I told her she could not enter.”

Palestinian protesters began shouting at Israeli soldiers after the incident took place, but were held back with tear gas.

More than 70 Palestinians and 10 Israelis have been killed in clashes between the groups in the last two months alone. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are set to discuss the violence in meetings that started Monday.

Story by Allan Smith, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.