This Hilarious Video Shows Why The 'Flappy Bird' Game Is So Controversial The Developer Shut It Down

If you’re one of the 50 million-ish people who have already downloaded Flappy Bird, then you know how annoyingly addictive it is.

But if you’ve never seen it, here’s a funny viral video that shows the game in action, and also how to “cheat” and beat it.

The game has become the subject of controversy the past few days. It had suddenly become so popular it was reportedly making the developer $US50,000 per day via ads, developer Dong Nguyen tells The Verge. That’s a dream come true for most game developers.

But in this case, addicted gamers were frustrated by how hard it was, and that there didn’t seem to be any way to “win” it. Game sites were ripping it apart. A blogger accused the developer of tricking the app stores to get the app higher rankings. Crazy hoax stories of people committing violence over high-score envy started circulating on the Internet.

So, Nguyen shocked the tech world when he tweeted “I cannot take this anymore” and pulled the app from the app stores. Those who have already downloaded the app can still play it on their phones.

What’s all the fuss about? This viral video shows you:

