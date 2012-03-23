Occupy Protesters Dump Buckets Of Urine And faecal Matter In A Chase Bank Branch

Photo: screenshot via New York Post

Now this is just dirty.The New York Post has published surveillance video from March 14 showing what appears to be three Occupy Wall Streeters dumping buckets said to be full of urine and faecal matter in a Chase bank branch in Lower Manhattan.



According to The Post, one of the Occupiers identified in the footage, Jordan Brooks Amos of Philadelphia, was arrested on March 16. Police have charged Amos with unlawful possession of noxious matter, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a weapon (stun gun).

Police are still seeking the other two accomplices who allegedly dumped the human waste at the Chase bank ATM vestibule on 155 Water Street, the report said.

Check the video out below.



