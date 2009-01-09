Madoff Shown Jetsetting With Victim In St. Tropez* (Video)

Updated: Video is here, below. (We’ve replaced the promo.)



Earlier: Fox Business is airing some exclusive footage tonight at 7 of Bernie Madoff, shot as a birthday present to Norman Levy, who died in 2005 at the age of 93. The family was still invested with Madoff at the time of the bust and lost millions.

All we have so far is the promo, The video is below, but Fox tells us that footage is of Madoff on a yacht, at a winery, and in a hotel in St. Tropez, where Madoff and his wife were on vacation with Levy. It’s lovely example of how Madoff worked hard to get inside his clients families and gain their trust–only to bilk them of their wealth.

From our contact at Fox who has seen the video (keep in mind we haven’t):

There is also a point in the video where Madoff addresses the camera and talks about his philosophy on life and about Levy as a friend. During this point he says:

“The most important thing I would say, and that’s been demonstrated more

recently, is enjoy every moment of your life and don’t take anything for

granted. But more importantly take every day as it comes and look at

every day as another new adventure in your live. I don’t know anyone

that has demonstrated a joie de vivre like you [Levy] have you are an

inspiration to all of us.”

Why do we think he’ll meet some other folks with a joie de vivre in jail?







