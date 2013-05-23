Video Shows Suspect In Brutal London Machete Attack

The video below shows the suspect in the horrific London “machete” killing, bragging about the attack that left one man, believed to be a serving soldier, dead.



The video was first uploaded by ITV News.

The incident, which happened in broad daylight in the London suburb of Woolwich, has left Britain in shock. UK Prime Minister David Cameron has described it as a terrorist attack.

“We have suffered these attacks before, we have always beaten them back,” Mr Cameron said. “We will not be cowed, we will never buckle.”

In the video, which many viewers may find shocking, the man is shown talking to the camera with a bloody butcher’s knife in his hands. A body on the floor, which appears to have been the victim, appears in the background.

“I apologise that women had to witness this today,” the suspect tells the camera, “but in our land our women have to see the same.

“You people will never be safe. Remove your government, they don’t care about you.”

The two suspects were shot by police snipers soon after this footage was taken.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the video upsetting

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Now read: The Front Pages Of Today’s UK Newspapers Are Chilling

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.