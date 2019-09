Fox 29’s Steve Keeley was out in the Philadelphia snow this morning when a parade of snowplows drove by, taking him out in one swoop.

He’s fine, but it’s pretty funny.

We first saw this GIF tweeted by Philly Magazine’s Dan McQuade:

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.