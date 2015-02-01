This Video Shows Just How Geeky Bill Gates Still Is

Bill Gates loves Reddit. He does “Ask Me Anything” sessions on the chat site on a regular basis, participates in Reddit’s record-breakingly huge Secret Santa program and, for an AMA he did on Wednesday, he even filmed a YouTube love video.

If you had any doubt that the Microsoft co-founder and child prodigy computer geek was still a geek at heart, his Reddit humour ought to put that to rest.

For instance, his YouTube love video was filled with geeky humour like this web programing reference to the colour red.

Bill Gates/YouTube Bill Gates Reddit geek joke

Here’s the full video that shows off the world’s richest man’s irrepressible inner geek.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

