Never Before Seen Video Shows 'Catastrophic Impact' Of Blackhawk Down Helicopter

It’s been 20 years since the battle in Mogadishu, Somalia, which ended with 18 dead American soldiers, several thousand dead Somalians, and, as we all know, a downed Blackhawk helicopter.

The storied helicopter crash was relegated to fiction movies and books, only witnessed by the soldiers on the scene, until now.

CBS has obtained never before seen footage of the actual crash.

“It took a direct hit to the tail — boom — and started a slow rotation,” said Norm Hooten, a Special Operations team leader.

In the clip, CBS Correspondent Lara Logan asks “How hard did it hit?”

“It was a catastrophic impact, that’s the only way I’d describe it.”

Watch:

