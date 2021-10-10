Search

Terrifying video shows an unwitting 16-year old being strangled from behind by a homeless person while outdoor dining in NYC

Taylor Ardrey
Police lights
  • A video shows a 16-year-old being put in a chokehold from behind while eating outside of a New York City restaurant.
  • Minerva Martinez, 36, was arrested and charged in connection to this incident, police confirmed.
  • Police said the teen “sustained pain, redness, and swelling.”

Video captured the moment a homeless woman appears to choke a 16-year-old while she was sitting at a restaurant in Queens, New York, according to local reports.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Minerva Martinez, was arrested on Saturday afternoon and charged with strangulation, an NYPD spokesperson told Insider in a statement Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred at a Watawa Sushi restaurant located in Astoria on Monday, October 4, just after 5 p.m.

NYPD Crime Stoppers posted the video on Saturday which shows the unidentified teen sitting down at the restaurant when the suspect approached the victim from behind and put her in a brief chokehold before walking away.

Police said the victim “sustained pain, redness, and swelling, but was not transported to a hospital.”

According to the New York Post, police said they were initially looking for a man when seeking information from the public, but later arrested Martinez in connection to this incident.

About the Author
Taylor Ardrey