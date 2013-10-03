Crashed Manhattan Drone Video Shows Pilot's Fire Escape, Poor Flying Skills

A 3-pound helicopter “drone” with an onboard camera crashed in Midtown Manhattan today, reports ABC.

ABC posted the video recorded on the drone. The pilot was obviously a noob. At one point, the drone flies directly into what is obviously recognisable as a skyscraper (from the camera’s view).

The drone crash-landed at the feet of a businessman, who subsequently thought he was under risk of serious injury.

From ABC:

Video he recovered from a memory card in the crash debris shows the drone 20 to 30 stories above the busy streets and crowded sidewalks near Grand Central Station. Police declined to pursue an investigation.

The police said that no law had been broken.

Watch:

