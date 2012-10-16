Video Shows Crowd Going Nuts As Veteran Tackles Westboro Baptist Protester

The Westboro Baptists were up to no good Saturday at a funeral for Army Sgt. Donna Johnson in North Carolina when they attempted to stomp the American flag in front of a group of vets.



In the amateur cell phone videos posted below, a soldier can be seen running out from the crowd to subdue one of the Westboro Baptists during an attempt to deface the American flag.

The soldier is quickly hauled away by police, but witnesses of the event have reported that two other soldiers ran up to retrieve the flag during the scuffle.



