This video shows Chris Evans' former 'Big Breakfast' colleagues discussing his flashing

Chris Evans’ biographer David Jones wrote about the former “Top Gear” presenter’s habit of stripping off his clothes in The Daily Mail this weekend.

Sources in the TV industry pointed Business Insider at this video (below) which shows Evans’ former colleagues dishing the dirt on the host on his final “The Big Breakfast” show in 1994.

Police are currently looking into a complaint of sexual assault made against Evans by a former “Big Breakfast” producer who worked with him in the 1990s. The alleged victim told News Corp’s Heat Street website that Evans would expose himself to her regularly and would “sometimes grab my breasts.” Business Insider has also spoken to two people who worked the show, who witnessed firsthand Evans exposing himself. We have contacted Evans’ agent repeatedly about the allegations, but our messages have not yet been returned. The Metropolitan Police said, of the non-recent sexual assault allegation, that there has been no arrest and that no person has been interviewed under caution.

The video features a section titled “dish the dirt” from Evans’ final show on 29 September 1994, during which “The Big Breakfast” crew members share their experiences of working with the presenter.

It starts with a story from Dan McGrath, a sound recordist on the programme, who reveals that Evans has a “penchant for lying around completely stark naked.” McGrath is married to Lisa Clark, who stepped down as Evans’ executive producer on “Top Gear” in December 2015 after just five months in charge of the show.

A man called Stuart then recalls a story about how Evans would attempt to distract “Big Breakfast” camera operators by burning their trousers with a lighter, while the final story comes from Evans’ former girlfriend Rachel Tatton-Brown.

Tatton-Brown, who worked at “The Big Breakfast’s” production company Planet 24, also reveals how the presenter used to parade naked in front of the windows of his home.

“The Big Breakfast” clip with key excerpts transcribed:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Dan McGrath: If you ever have the dubious honour of going over to Chris’ place, he does have this penchant for lying around completely stark naked. [“Big Breakfast” crew can be heard shouting “yes Chris” and co-presenter Gaby Roslin is seen nodding.] The ironic thing is, we were around at Chris’ place and he was lying completely stark naked on the sofa because he had this big fire roaring away, and he was like “it’s really hot.” He’s lying on this sofa with nothing on, we were watching “Noel’s House Party” and it was the week before NTV [a hidden camera prank on “Noel’s House Party” which surprised people watching the show at home] did you. We were sitting there going: “Wouldn’t be funny if NTV did you now.” Luckily they didn’t. Rachel Tatton-Brown: The naked one [story] is the best one. Our flat at the moment does have large big French windows on either side and he does love to parade in front, up and down, completely naked. And that’s the reason they come.

NOW WATCH: The most advanced warplane ever built just landed in Britain



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.