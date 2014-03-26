Video Shows Runaway Chicago 'L' Train Riding Up Escalator At O'Hare Airport

Monday morning, a Chicago ‘L’ train derailed, crashing into and riding up an escalator at O’Hare airport.

Everyone walked away, some with minor injuries. The local CTA union has acknowledged the driver may have nodded off.

Anyway a YouTube user has uploaded footage of what appears to be the incident. NBC5 has not confirmed its authenticity. But it seems like it’d be an extremely elaborate CGI job to devote to such a random incident.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

