Eerie video shows the Caldor Fire in California casting an ominous, orange haze over Lake Tahoe

A firefighter sprays water on the trees. The Caldor fire has grown to over 130,000 acres and threatens to grow to the Tahoe basin. These images where taken at a backfire set by crews in an effort to gain control on the Caldor fire. Cause still unknown at this time. Photo by Ty O’Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A video of the Caldor fire near Lake Tahoe shows an apocalyptic visual from this wildfire season.

A video posted by TikTok user Lakeskate appears to show Lake Tahoe smothered in an orange haze as the Caldor wildfire blazes nearby, with the sun beaming and reflecting as a red dot in the distance.

The video, posted on August 27 and viewed at least 1 million times, offers a concerning window into how close the fires are to South Lake Tahoe.

“Lake Tahoe. Packed and ready to evacuate. Praying for all,” the user wrote in the caption.

The Caldor Fire has burned 156,515 acres outside Sacramento since August 14, alongside nearby fires, and it has become a regional priority to contain as it approaches South Lake Tahoe, according to Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.