Amateur Footage Captures The Birth Of The Deadly Oklahoma Tornado

A Reddit user has uploaded footage he says his dad, Charles Cook, took of the deadly tornado that’s killed scores in suburban Oklahoma City forming.



The video has been linked to by NASA.

Here’s the son’s quote on Reddit:

He [the father] was worried it was going to come back at him and was searching for a way to scoot out it’s way once he was able to gauge how insanely close it was to him. He hung in there, though. Unbelievable.

It really gets going about a minute and a half through:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.