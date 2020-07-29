A video shows a grizzly bear trying to gobble up a photographer's bike

Inyoung Choi
David Frain/Alaskan Eagle PhotographyDavid Frain captured photos and videos of a bear munching on his bike on an Alaskan trail.
  • A video shows a grizzly bear along the Russian River in Alaska trying to eat the seat of a bicycle.
  • It was taken by David Frain, a wildlife photographer behind Alaskan Eagle Photography. Frain told Insider he was biking the trails around the river looking for bears to photograph.
  • He came across a grizzly bear on the trail and backed away as it approached the seat of his bike.
  • “And now the bear’s eating my bicycle,” he says in the video.
  • Frain said the bear approached him after munching on the bike, but then left the scene.
  • Frain said the interaction wasn’t aggressive, and that he had a cowbell and bear spray in case he needed protection.
  • Watch Frain’s video below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

