A video shows a grizzly bear trying to gobble up a photographer's bike

David Frain/Alaskan Eagle PhotographyDavid Frain captured photos and videos of a bear munching on his bike on an Alaskan trail.
- A video shows a grizzly bear along the Russian River in Alaska trying to eat the seat of a bicycle.
- It was taken by David Frain, a wildlife photographer behind Alaskan Eagle Photography. Frain told Insider he was biking the trails around the river looking for bears to photograph.
- He came across a grizzly bear on the trail and backed away as it approached the seat of his bike.
- “And now the bear’s eating my bicycle,” he says in the video.
- Frain said the bear approached him after munching on the bike, but then left the scene.
- Frain said the interaction wasn’t aggressive, and that he had a cowbell and bear spray in case he needed protection.
- Watch Frain’s video below.
