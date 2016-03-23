Video shows aftermath inside Brussels airport after explosions

Amanda Macias

The following video shows the aftermath of one of the twin explosions at the Zaventem Airport in Brussels on Tuesday (3 a.m. EDT).

 Approximately an hour later a third bomb was detonated at a metro station near the European Union institutions.

For more information on the Brussels attacks, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.