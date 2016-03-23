Video shows aftermath inside Brussels airport after explosions

The following video shows the aftermath of one of the twin explosions at the Zaventem Airport in Brussels on Tuesday (3 a.m. EDT).

Approximately an hour later a third bomb was detonated at a metro station near the European Union institutions.

For more information on the Brussels attacks, click here.

