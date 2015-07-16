Video shows a skydiving plane make an emergency landing on a New Jersey highway

Police in New Jersey have released video of a skydiving plane that had to make an emergency landing. The ordeal on Sunday was captured by a traffic camera on Route 72.

The footage, posted on the Stafford Township Police Department’s Facebook page, shows the small plane, which was reportedly carrying five passengers, moving down the 2-lane road, with the flow of traffic. At one point, it even merges onto a grassy median to pass slower vehicles.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing after the plane lost power, Stafford Township Police wrote on Facebook.

The plane was reportedly from the Skydive East Coast skydiving school in West Creek, New Jersey. The instructor received a small cut on his arm. No other injuries were reported and no vehicles were damaged.

Watch the full video below:

