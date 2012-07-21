VIDEO: 3-Month Infant Released From Hospital After Shooting

Fox 31 in Denver posted this raw video of a three-month-old infant injured in the Colorado movie theatre shooting being released from the hospital.



Reports that an infant had been one of the victims of the shooting swirled this morning, as everyone watching the incident worried that it had been shot. Fortunately, it wasn’t—the infant was taken to the hospital just as a precaution and released hours later.

The video doesn’t show much, but it’s good to see the infant was unharmed through the tragedy. Watch the video below:

